Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADN is -0.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) is $0.60, which is $7.19 above the current market price. The public float for ADN is 44.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.22% of that float. On September 13, 2023, ADN’s average trading volume was 637.33K shares.

ADN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) has decreased by -8.54 when compared to last closing price of 0.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a -16.65% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-11 that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Vasilis Gregoriou – Chairman and CEO Kevin Brackman – CFO Conference Call Participants Operator Good morning, everyone. I will be your conference operator today.

ADN’s Market Performance

ADN’s stock has fallen by -16.65% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -41.38% and a quarterly drop of -34.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.72% for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.27% for ADN stock, with a simple moving average of -62.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ADN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on May 18, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ADN Trading at -35.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.62%, as shares sank -33.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADN fell by -16.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5631. In addition, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. saw -74.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADN starting from Brackman Kevin L., who sale 27,771 shares at the price of $0.53 back on Sep 06. After this action, Brackman Kevin L. now owns 176,477 shares of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $14,746 using the latest closing price.

Gregoriou Vassilios, the CEO, Chair of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc., sale 14,157 shares at $0.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Gregoriou Vassilios is holding 6,367,669 shares at $7,517 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-642.27 for the present operating margin

-63.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at -948.54. The total capital return value is set at -48.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.83. Equity return is now at value -139.40, with -102.70 for asset returns.

Based on Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN), the company’s capital structure generated 18.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.85. Total debt to assets is 13.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.