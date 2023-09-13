Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASNS is 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ASNS is 2.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASNS on September 13, 2023 was 225.68K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ASNS) stock’s latest price update

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS)’s stock price has soared by 27.61 in relation to previous closing price of 1.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 30.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-28 that FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”) a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for wide area IoT applications, announced its participation in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference. Tuvia Barlev, Chief Executive Officer, and Yoav Efron, Chief Financial Officer will participate in person.

ASNS’s Market Performance

Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) has experienced a 30.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.14% rise in the past month, and a -38.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.31% for ASNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.84% for ASNS’s stock, with a -54.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASNS Trading at -18.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.37%, as shares surge +12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASNS rose by +30.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3065. In addition, Actelis Networks Inc. saw -64.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASNS starting from Barlev Tuvia, who sale 2,107 shares at the price of $3.32 back on May 17. After this action, Barlev Tuvia now owns 163,598 shares of Actelis Networks Inc., valued at $6,995 using the latest closing price.

Niv Israel, the Director of Actelis Networks Inc., sale 422 shares at $3.32 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Niv Israel is holding 67,218 shares at $1,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.09 for the present operating margin

+46.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Actelis Networks Inc. stands at -124.36. The total capital return value is set at -195.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -488.74. Equity return is now at value -283.70, with -57.70 for asset returns.

Based on Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS), the company’s capital structure generated 179.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.22. Total debt to assets is 39.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 148.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.