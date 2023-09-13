Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.13 compared to its previous closing price of 53.40. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that While no participating entity in the capital markets is infallible, retail investors may nevertheless find comfort in targeting opportunities – or exiting from them as is the case here – based on unusual options activity. For this edition, we’ll be exploring stocks to sell based on the rumblings printed by the so-called smart money.

Is It Worth Investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Right Now?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ANF is at 1.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ANF is $58.50, which is $6.24 above the current market price. The public float for ANF is 48.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.71% of that float. The average trading volume for ANF on September 13, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

ANF’s Market Performance

ANF stock saw an increase of -4.72% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 32.51% and a quarterly increase of 51.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.81% for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.09% for ANF’s stock, with a 69.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANF stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ANF by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ANF in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $51 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANF Trading at 24.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +26.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANF fell by -4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.35. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. saw 128.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANF starting from Scott Kristin A., who sale 143,249 shares at the price of $51.12 back on Aug 24. After this action, Scott Kristin A. now owns 134,403 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., valued at $7,322,677 using the latest closing price.

HENCHEL GREGORY J, the SVP, Gen Cnsl & Secy of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., sale 27,910 shares at $51.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that HENCHEL GREGORY J is holding 35,931 shares at $1,424,741 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.44 for the present operating margin

+52.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stands at +0.08. The total capital return value is set at 4.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.16. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), the company’s capital structure generated 176.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.79. Total debt to assets is 45.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.