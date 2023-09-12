ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) is $2.50, The public float for ZVSA is 19.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZVSA on September 12, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

ZVSA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) has decreased by -11.67 when compared to last closing price of 0.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a -20.78% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-04-26 that ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ZVSA ) stock is sliding lower on Wednesday following a couple of announcements from the company. The first is the company’s publication of an article in the peer-reviewed Journal of Neuroinflammation.

ZVSA’s Market Performance

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) has experienced a -20.78% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -29.91% drop in the past month, and a -71.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.16% for ZVSA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.52% for ZVSA stock, with a simple moving average of -94.29% for the last 200 days.

ZVSA Trading at -39.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.70%, as shares sank -32.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVSA fell by -20.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1448. In addition, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. saw -92.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVSA

The total capital return value is set at -28.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.28. Equity return is now at value -210.40, with -161.40 for asset returns.

Based on ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.