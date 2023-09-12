Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Stock Records 9.42% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ZS stock has gone up by 4.21%, with a monthly gain of 14.38% and a quarterly surge of 9.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.66% for Zscaler Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.07% for ZS’s stock, with a 29.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 27 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Zscaler Inc. (ZS) by analysts is $181.73, which is $19.8 above the current market price. The public float for ZS is 87.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.97% of that float. On September 12, 2023, the average trading volume of ZS was 2.26M shares.

The stock of Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) has increased by 2.66 when compared to last closing price of 160.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-11 that We remain buy-rated on Zscaler, Inc. Despite increased macro uncertainty and competition, we think Zscaler is uniquely positioned to benefit from the industry-wide shift towards new architecture in the zero-trust market. We think Zscaler’s approach to selling its full platform suite over its traditional sales method will drive faster growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $185 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZS Trading at 11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +15.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS rose by +4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.38. In addition, Zscaler Inc. saw 47.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from Rajic Dali, who sale 22,000 shares at the price of $157.22 back on Sep 01. After this action, Rajic Dali now owns 262,406 shares of Zscaler Inc., valued at $3,458,792 using the latest closing price.

CANESSA REMO, the Chief Financial Officer of Zscaler Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $144.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that CANESSA REMO is holding 272,565 shares at $1,800,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Equity return is now at value -60.80, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.