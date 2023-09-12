XP Inc. (XP) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of XP Inc. (XP) has gone down by -5.39% for the week, with a -2.88% drop in the past month and a 21.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.08% for XP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.36% for XP’s stock, with a 38.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) Right Now?

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for XP Inc. (XP) is $141.95, which is $2.35 above the current market price. The public float for XP is 458.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XP on September 12, 2023 was 5.32M shares.

XP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) has increased by 0.24 when compared to last closing price of 24.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.39% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-31 that It wouldn’t take a rocket scientist to know that the best-performing Nasdaq stock in 2023 is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ), up 244%. It’s definitely one of the must-own Nasdaq stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of XP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XP in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $26 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XP Trading at -1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -1.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XP fell by -5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.51. In addition, XP Inc. saw 62.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.55 for the present operating margin

+70.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for XP Inc. stands at +26.14. The total capital return value is set at 6.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.57. Equity return is now at value 20.50, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on XP Inc. (XP), the company’s capital structure generated 311.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.70. Total debt to assets is 27.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, XP Inc. (XP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.