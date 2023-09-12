What Recent Market Trends Mean for The Beauty Health Company’s (SKIN) Stock

In the past week, SKIN stock has gone up by 10.24%, with a monthly decline of -3.00% and a quarterly plunge of -26.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.34% for The Beauty Health Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.14% for SKIN stock, with a simple moving average of -31.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SKIN is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) is $11.94, which is $5.41 above the current market price. The public float for SKIN is 122.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.58% of that float. On September 12, 2023, SKIN’s average trading volume was 1.63M shares.

SKIN) stock’s latest price update

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 23.95 in relation to its previous close of 5.47. However, the company has experienced a 10.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-18 that Beauty Health disappointed the market in its most recent quarter, likely due to slower sales growth for its facial machines. The stock bounced back when the market discovered that members of the management team are using the recent drop to purchase shares on the open market.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKIN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for SKIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKIN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $10 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SKIN Trading at -7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares surge +0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKIN rose by +6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.10. In addition, The Beauty Health Company saw -25.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKIN starting from Miller Brian Christopher, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $5.81 back on Aug 17. After this action, Miller Brian Christopher now owns 91,450 shares of The Beauty Health Company, valued at $348,600 using the latest closing price.

CAPELLAS MICHAEL D, the Director of The Beauty Health Company, purchase 30,000 shares at $6.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that CAPELLAS MICHAEL D is holding 197,612 shares at $180,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.83 for the present operating margin

+66.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Beauty Health Company stands at +12.13. The total capital return value is set at -0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Beauty Health Company (SKIN), the company’s capital structure generated 439.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.46. Total debt to assets is 74.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 435.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.