WestRock Company (WRK) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, WRK stock has gone up by 3.68%, with a monthly gain of 0.12% and a quarterly surge of 15.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for WestRock Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.71% for WRK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for WestRock Company (WRK) by analysts is $37.79, which is $3.73 above the current market price. The public float for WRK is 251.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.44% of that float. On September 12, 2023, the average trading volume of WRK was 2.52M shares.

WRK) stock’s latest price update

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK)’s stock price has dropped by -1.48 in relation to previous closing price of 34.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that WestRock (WRK) and Smurfit Kappa are currently exploring merger options, which are expected to create a paper packaging giant.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WRK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on April 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WRK Trading at 7.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRK rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.54. In addition, WestRock Company saw -3.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRK starting from Kivits Patrick M., who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $27.38 back on Mar 15. After this action, Kivits Patrick M. now owns 42,132 shares of WestRock Company, valued at $109,520 using the latest closing price.

RUSSELL CURREY M, the Director of WestRock Company, sale 55,000 shares at $36.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that RUSSELL CURREY M is holding 245,271 shares at $2,007,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.94 for the present operating margin

+17.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for WestRock Company stands at +4.44. The total capital return value is set at 8.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.75. Equity return is now at value -13.30, with -4.90 for asset returns.

Based on WestRock Company (WRK), the company’s capital structure generated 74.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.80. Total debt to assets is 30.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, WestRock Company (WRK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.