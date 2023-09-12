Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VIOT is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) is $12.06, The public float for VIOT is 33.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. On September 12, 2023, VIOT’s average trading volume was 44.40K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VIOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) has increased by 10.75 when compared to last closing price of 0.93.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Claire Ji – Investor Relations Director Xiaoping Chen – Founder, Chairman and CEO Jinling Zhang – Head, Capital Markets Department Conference Call Participants Jingsheng Liu – CICC Operator Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for Viomi Technology Company Limited Earnings Conference Call for the First Half of 2023.

VIOT’s Market Performance

VIOT’s stock has risen by 21.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.96% and a quarterly rise of 16.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.64% for Viomi Technology Co. Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.74% for VIOT’s stock, with a 0.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VIOT Trading at 11.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.24%, as shares surge +13.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIOT rose by +21.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9040. In addition, Viomi Technology Co. Ltd saw -3.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.26 for the present operating margin

+22.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viomi Technology Co. Ltd stands at -8.52. The total capital return value is set at -18.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.85. Equity return is now at value -16.10, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 10.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.41. Total debt to assets is 5.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.