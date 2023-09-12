Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is above average at 7.14x. The 36-month beta value for VSCO is also noteworthy at 2.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VSCO is $20.40, which is $3.03 above than the current price. The public float for VSCO is 69.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.62% of that float. The average trading volume of VSCO on September 12, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VSCO) stock’s latest price update

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO)’s stock price has increased by 4.47 compared to its previous closing price of 16.56. However, the company has seen a -12.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Victoria’s Secret’s (VSCO) fiscal second-quarter performance is impacted by a challenging macro environment, exerting pressure on the customer base and intimates categories.

VSCO’s Market Performance

VSCO’s stock has fallen by -12.67% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.96% and a quarterly drop of -4.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.26% for Victoria’s Secret & Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.43% for VSCO’s stock, with a -42.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSCO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VSCO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for VSCO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $18 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VSCO Trading at -10.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares sank -14.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSCO fell by -12.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.96. In addition, Victoria’s Secret & Co. saw -51.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSCO starting from BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, who sale 238,645 shares at the price of $46.21 back on Feb 02. After this action, BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD now owns 7,763,409 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co., valued at $11,027,499 using the latest closing price.

BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, the Former 10% Owner of Victoria’s Secret & Co., sale 116,750 shares at $46.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD is holding 8,002,054 shares at $5,381,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.09 for the present operating margin

+35.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Victoria’s Secret & Co. stands at +5.49. The total capital return value is set at 16.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.88. Equity return is now at value 67.80, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 727.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.91. Total debt to assets is 59.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 645.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.