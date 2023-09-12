Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for UPWK is at 1.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UPWK is $14.56, which is $0.59 above the current market price. The public float for UPWK is 123.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.98% of that float. The average trading volume for UPWK on September 12, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

The stock of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) has decreased by -3.71 when compared to last closing price of 14.27.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-05 that In 2023, tech stocks to buy have boomed led by the ‘Magnificent 7′ which have propelled much of the overall market gains. However, they’ve also proven volatile experiencing hiccups early in August as valuation concerns mounted.

UPWK’s Market Performance

UPWK’s stock has fallen by -7.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.12% and a quarterly rise of 59.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.15% for Upwork Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.02% for UPWK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.32% for the last 200 days.

UPWK Trading at 10.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK fell by -7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.46. In addition, Upwork Inc. saw 31.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPWK starting from Marie Olivier, who sale 5,835 shares at the price of $15.20 back on Aug 31. After this action, Marie Olivier now owns 3,313 shares of Upwork Inc., valued at $88,692 using the latest closing price.

Marie Olivier, the Chief Accounting Officer of Upwork Inc., sale 9,530 shares at $14.34 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Marie Olivier is holding 9,148 shares at $136,663 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.86 for the present operating margin

+74.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upwork Inc. stands at -14.54. The total capital return value is set at -10.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.82. Equity return is now at value -10.40, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Upwork Inc. (UPWK), the company’s capital structure generated 233.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.04. Total debt to assets is 53.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 231.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Upwork Inc. (UPWK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.