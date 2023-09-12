Trading Update: Vizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA) Stock Endures 4.87% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Vizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA) has seen a 5.21% increase in the past week, with a 8.82% gain in the past month, and a -6.72% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.87% for VZLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.58% for VZLA’s stock, with a -10.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vizsla Silver Corp. (AMEX: VZLA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VZLA is at 2.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VZLA is $2.65, The public float for VZLA is 185.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.14% of that float. The average trading volume for VZLA on September 12, 2023 was 144.73K shares.

VZLA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vizsla Silver Corp. (AMEX: VZLA) has increased by 11.00 when compared to last closing price of 1.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-10 that Vizsla Silver has one of the world’s best silver development projects, Panuco, with over 200M oz AGEQ and excellent grade. The mine is expected to grow in size and could provide significant long-term potential free cash flow. The company faces potential risks such as share dilution, permit issues, higher taxes and royalties in Mexico, and possible partial nationalization. The project’s first pour is not expected until around 2028, making it a long-term investment. Despite the risks, Vizsla Silver has significant upside potential, especially if silver prices rise.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZLA stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for VZLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VZLA in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $3.25 based on the research report published on May 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VZLA Trading at 1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares surge +8.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZLA rose by +5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0083. In addition, Vizsla Silver Corp. saw -3.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VZLA

The total capital return value is set at -7.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.