Trading Update: Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Stock Endures 3.10% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has gone down by -6.31% for the week, with a -4.08% drop in the past month and a 4.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.10% for MTCH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.34% for MTCH’s stock, with a 4.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is above average at 26.32x. The 36-month beta value for MTCH is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MTCH is $56.90, which is $12.57 above than the current price. The public float for MTCH is 276.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.12% of that float. The average trading volume of MTCH on September 12, 2023 was 4.55M shares.

MTCH) stock’s latest price update

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.18 compared to its previous closing price of 44.05. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-05 that Revenue growth is fine, but Net Income and Free Cash flow growth is less to be desired. Balance sheet exhibits a high Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.5. Share dilution and stock-based compensation is a problem. Management is trying to fix this, but it’s going to be tough with deteriorating earnings.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MTCH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTCH in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $60 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTCH Trading at -3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH fell by -6.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.96. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw 4.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Sine Jared F., who sale 500 shares at the price of $47.38 back on Sep 01. After this action, Sine Jared F. now owns 31,685 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $23,690 using the latest closing price.

MCDANIEL ANN, the Director of Match Group Inc., sale 8,735 shares at $45.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that MCDANIEL ANN is holding 12,516 shares at $400,256 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.15 for the present operating margin

+57.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Match Group Inc. stands at +11.42. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96. Equity return is now at value -120.00, with 11.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.