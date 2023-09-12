The Volatility of Valley National Bancorp’s (VLY) Stock: A -4.03% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has seen a -4.03% decrease in the past week, with a -8.48% drop in the past month, and a 8.24% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for VLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.62% for VLY’s stock, with a -7.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is above average at 7.36x. The 36-month beta value for VLY is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VLY is $11.05, which is $1.99 above than the current price. The public float for VLY is 500.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.90% of that float. The average trading volume of VLY on September 12, 2023 was 3.91M shares.

VLY) stock’s latest price update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY)’s stock price has dropped by -0.66 in relation to previous closing price of 9.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-05 that Valley National Bancorp stock VLY, +2.83% was up 4.3% in premarket trades on Tuesday after Hovde Group upgraded the company to outperform from market perform, with a price target of $11.50 a share. While the stock has risen 10% in the last eight trading days, “we see more room to run at this price level,” said Hovde analyst Nick Cucharale.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLY stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for VLY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VLY in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $11.50 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VLY Trading at -0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares sank -8.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY fell by -4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.08. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -19.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLY starting from SANI SURESH L, who purchase 4,416 shares at the price of $15.70 back on May 22. After this action, SANI SURESH L now owns 4,416 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $69,331 using the latest closing price.

MENDELSON AVNER, the Director of Valley National Bancorp, purchase 2,611 shares at $15.52 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that MENDELSON AVNER is holding 134,126 shares at $40,529 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Valley National Bancorp stands at +26.02. The total capital return value is set at 9.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Valley National Bancorp (VLY), the company’s capital structure generated 32.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.68. Total debt to assets is 3.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.