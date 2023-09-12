The Volatility of UP Fintech Holding Limited’s (TIGR) Stock: A -3.28% Ratio for the Week

The stock of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has gone down by -3.28% for the week, with a 50.42% rise in the past month and a 71.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.03% for TIGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.45% for TIGR’s stock, with a 45.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) is 33.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TIGR is 1.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is $6.07, which is $0.59 above the current market price. The public float for TIGR is 91.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.87% of that float. On September 12, 2023, TIGR’s average trading volume was 1.58M shares.

TIGR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) has increased by 3.71 when compared to last closing price of 5.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.28% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-01 that UP Fintech easily beat expectations with its second-quarter 2023 report. Management reiterated that it’s on track to add 100,000 new funded accounts in 2023.

TIGR Trading at 42.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares surge +49.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGR fell by -4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.25. In addition, UP Fintech Holding Limited saw 55.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.76 for the present operating margin

+83.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for UP Fintech Holding Limited stands at -0.97. The total capital return value is set at 0.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.36. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR), the company’s capital structure generated 37.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.50. Total debt to assets is 4.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.