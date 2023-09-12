The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 65.51x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.06.

The average price predicted for The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) by analysts is $30.43, which is -$2.39 below the current market price. The public float for COCO is 45.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.41% of that float. On September 12, 2023, the average trading volume of COCO was 598.06K shares.

The stock price of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) has surged by 6.11 when compared to previous closing price of 30.93, but the company has seen a 17.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-12 that COCO is a buy based on its strong growth, increased EBITDA margin, and favorable outlook in the healthy beverage production sector. COCO operates in a promising market, with the global non-alcoholic beverage industry expected to reach $1.2 trillion by 2030. The company’s focus on branded products with higher margins and its ability to innovate and meet consumer preferences position it for continued growth.

COCO’s Market Performance

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) has experienced a 17.01% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.85% rise in the past month, and a 14.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.22% for COCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.10% for COCO stock, with a simple moving average of 58.92% for the last 200 days.

COCO Trading at 23.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.87% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +18.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COCO rose by +16.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +209.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.05. In addition, The Vita Coco Company Inc. saw 137.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COCO starting from Ricalde Rowena, who sale 908 shares at the price of $26.58 back on Aug 17. After this action, Ricalde Rowena now owns 19,445 shares of The Vita Coco Company Inc., valued at $24,135 using the latest closing price.

Verlinvest Beverages SA, the 10% Owner of The Vita Coco Company Inc., sale 5,750,000 shares at $21.91 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Verlinvest Beverages SA is holding 14,858,120 shares at $125,968,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COCO

Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 13.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.