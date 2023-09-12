The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has jumped by 2.00 compared to previous close of 59.12. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-10 that With interest rates on the rise, investors are shifting away from even well-run dividend stocks, opening an opportunity for investors that think long-term. Toronto-Dominion has a solid foundation in Canada and an expanding presence in the United States, and it is well-prepared for adversity.

Is It Worth Investing in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is above average at 10.67x. The 36-month beta value for TD is also noteworthy at 0.89.

The public float for TD is 1.83B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. The average trading volume of TD on September 12, 2023 was 2.21M shares.

TD’s Market Performance

The stock of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has seen a -1.52% decrease in the past week, with a -5.56% drop in the past month, and a 1.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for TD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.42% for TD’s stock, with a -4.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TD Trading at -3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -5.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.98. In addition, The Toronto-Dominion Bank saw -6.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.