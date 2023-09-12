The Impact of Market Fluctuations on SciSparc Ltd.’s (SPRC) Stock

The stock of SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has gone up by 12.38% for the week, with a -1.99% drop in the past month and a -68.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.37% for SPRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.06% for SPRC’s stock, with a -72.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SPRC is 13.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPRC on September 12, 2023 was 708.34K shares.

SPRC) stock’s latest price update

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 15.77 compared to its previous closing price of 0.15. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-07 that Some of the most promising penny stocks are up-and-coming and just just getting started. The world of penny stocks is all about speculating which young firms have the potential to become the next big companies.

SPRC Trading at -51.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.72%, as shares sank -4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRC rose by +13.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1607. In addition, SciSparc Ltd. saw -77.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-615.22 for the present operating margin

+62.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for SciSparc Ltd. stands at -192.43. The total capital return value is set at -112.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.49.

Based on SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.