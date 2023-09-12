The Impact of Market Fluctuations on NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s (NXGN) Stock

The stock of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) has gone up by 22.09% for the week, with a 42.34% rise in the past month and a 45.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.50% for NXGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.09% for NXGN stock, with a simple moving average of 34.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) is 944.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NXGN is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) is $23.46, which is $0.23 above the current market price. The public float for NXGN is 44.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.64% of that float. On September 12, 2023, NXGN’s average trading volume was 826.96K shares.

NXGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) has plunged by -0.34 when compared to previous closing price of 23.68, but the company has seen a 22.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-08 that The healthcare tech specialist is being bought out in a go-private deal. The buyer is acquiring it in a deal valued at $1.6 billion.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXGN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for NXGN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NXGN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $21 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NXGN Trading at 36.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares surge +39.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXGN rose by +22.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.76. In addition, NextGen Healthcare Inc. saw 25.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXGN starting from Metcalfe David A, who sale 32,372 shares at the price of $20.58 back on Dec 01. After this action, Metcalfe David A now owns 161,179 shares of NextGen Healthcare Inc., valued at $666,135 using the latest closing price.

Waters Mitchell, the EVP, Commercial Growth of NextGen Healthcare Inc., sale 9,783 shares at $20.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Waters Mitchell is holding 70,469 shares at $200,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.59 for the present operating margin

+46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextGen Healthcare Inc. stands at -0.41. The total capital return value is set at 0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.48. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.69. Total debt to assets is 30.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.