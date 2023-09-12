The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s (JSPR) Stock

In the past week, JSPR stock has gone down by -33.03%, with a monthly decline of -45.38% and a quarterly plunge of -50.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.56% for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -39.11% for JSPR’s stock, with a -46.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for JSPR is at 1.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JSPR is $6.37, which is $5.48 above the current market price. The public float for JSPR is 99.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.00% of that float. The average trading volume for JSPR on September 12, 2023 was 266.45K shares.

JSPR) stock’s latest price update

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR)’s stock price has dropped by -16.28 in relation to previous closing price of 0.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -33.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-03-31 that REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR), a biotechnology company focused on development of briquilimab, a novel antibody therapy targeting c-Kit (CD117) to address diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) as well as novel stem cell transplant conditioning regimes, today announced that it will participate at the Cantor Fitzgerald The Future of Oncology Virtual Symposium, to be held from April 3-5, 2023 in a virtual format.

Analysts’ Opinion of JSPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JSPR stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for JSPR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JSPR in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $7 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JSPR Trading at -43.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JSPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.28%, as shares sank -44.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JSPR fell by -33.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2339. In addition, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. saw 59.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JSPR starting from Mahal Jeetinder Singh, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $1.66 back on Jun 13. After this action, Mahal Jeetinder Singh now owns 287,223 shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc., valued at $14,915 using the latest closing price.

French Anna Louise, the Director of Jasper Therapeutics Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $1.48 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that French Anna Louise is holding 23,750 shares at $10,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JSPR

The total capital return value is set at -94.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.10. Equity return is now at value -69.50, with -59.80 for asset returns.

Based on Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR), the company’s capital structure generated 10.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.21. Total debt to assets is 7.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.