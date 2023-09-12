The Impact of Market Fluctuations on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (AMC) Stock

The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has seen a -43.97% decrease in the past week, with a -83.30% drop in the past month, and a -82.56% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.54% for AMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -64.02% for AMC’s stock, with a -83.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) by analysts is $16.22, which is $8.46 above the current market price. The public float for AMC is 157.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.85% of that float. On September 12, 2023, the average trading volume of AMC was 10.17M shares.

AMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) has increased by 2.23 when compared to last closing price of 7.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a -43.97% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-11 that It’s been a tough few years for the bears. It feels like decades ago, but 2019’s flash crash had doomsayers predicting another 2008-style financial crisis.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for AMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $19 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMC Trading at -77.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.48%, as shares sank -86.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMC fell by -43.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.89. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw -79.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMC starting from Antara Capital LP, who sale 7,993,400 shares at the price of $1.73 back on Jun 28. After this action, Antara Capital LP now owns 93,911,906 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., valued at $13,815,317 using the latest closing price.

Antara Capital LP, the 10% Owner of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., sale 3,573,030 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Antara Capital LP is holding 101,905,306 shares at $6,395,362 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.90 for the present operating margin

+18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stands at -24.89. The total capital return value is set at -4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.87. Equity return is now at value 28.60, with -8.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.