The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (GFGD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: GFGD) is above average at 70.53x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GFGD is 25.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GFGD on September 12, 2023 was 146.83K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GFGD) stock’s latest price update

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: GFGD)’s stock price has gone rise by 19.55 in comparison to its previous close of 8.85, however, the company has experienced a 6.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GFGD’s Market Performance

GFGD’s stock has risen by 6.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.67% and a quarterly rise of 2.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.54% for The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.22% for GFGD’s stock, with a 4.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GFGD Trading at 4.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFGD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.81%, as shares surge +0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFGD rose by +6.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.52. In addition, The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation saw 5.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFGD

Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (GFGD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.