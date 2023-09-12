The -47.18% Simple Moving Average of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I’s (MDAI) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (MDAI) has seen a -48.21% decrease in the past week, with a -48.26% drop in the past month, and a -47.36% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.61% for MDAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -51.07% for MDAI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -47.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: MDAI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.00.

The public float for MDAI is 0.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MDAI on September 12, 2023 was 111.57K shares.

MDAI) stock’s latest price update

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: MDAI)’s stock price has gone decline by -52.55 in comparison to its previous close of 11.57, however, the company has experienced a -48.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MDAI Trading at -49.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.48%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDAI fell by -26.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I saw -45.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MDAI

The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.82. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (MDAI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.