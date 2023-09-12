The -13.88% Decline of Analog Devices Inc.’s (ADI) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has seen a -2.62% decrease in the past week, with a -3.82% drop in the past month, and a -2.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for ADI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.03% for ADI’s stock, with a -1.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Right Now?

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ADI is at 1.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ADI is $200.75, which is $22.55 above the current market price. The public float for ADI is 493.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.05% of that float. The average trading volume for ADI on September 12, 2023 was 3.41M shares.

ADI) stock’s latest price update

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.10 in comparison to its previous close of 177.47, however, the company has experienced a -2.62% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-06 that Global memory and AI chipmakers are experiencing an end to the supply surplus for semiconductors. Excessive capex spending in memory chips has led to inventory problems and a sharp downturn is expected in 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ADI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $190 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADI Trading at -5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI fell by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.21. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw 8.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from ROCHE VINCENT, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $182.60 back on Sep 01. After this action, ROCHE VINCENT now owns 70,713 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $1,826,000 using the latest closing price.

ROCHE VINCENT, the Chair & CEO of Analog Devices Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $197.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that ROCHE VINCENT is holding 70,713 shares at $1,976,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.37 for the present operating margin

+54.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Analog Devices Inc. stands at +22.88. The total capital return value is set at 7.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), the company’s capital structure generated 19.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.99. Total debt to assets is 13.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.