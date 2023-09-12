TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) by analysts is $7.50, which is $1.27 above the current market price. The public float for TTI is 117.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.37% of that float. On September 12, 2023, the average trading volume of TTI was 1.62M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TTI) stock’s latest price update

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.23 compared to its previous closing price of 5.81. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TTI) announced that its senior management will be presenting at the H.C.

TTI’s Market Performance

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) has experienced a 8.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.67% rise in the past month, and a 114.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for TTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.91% for TTI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 71.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTI stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for TTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTI in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $7 based on the research report published on June 24, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TTI Trading at 31.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.88% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +17.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTI rose by +8.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.47. In addition, TETRA Technologies Inc. saw 80.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTI starting from McNiven Roy, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $3.49 back on Mar 09. After this action, McNiven Roy now owns 17,500 shares of TETRA Technologies Inc., valued at $26,169 using the latest closing price.

Murphy Brady M, the President & CEO of TETRA Technologies Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $3.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Murphy Brady M is holding 1,722,450 shares at $102,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.12 for the present operating margin

+20.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for TETRA Technologies Inc. stands at +1.38. The total capital return value is set at 7.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.66. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI), the company’s capital structure generated 180.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.34. Total debt to assets is 42.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.