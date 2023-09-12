Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.92 compared to its previous closing price of 18.18. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-29 that We have financial obligations at every stage of life. My portfolio is my financial battalion, strategically poised to conquer my fiscal battles. Two +8% yields to build your dividend army to conquer your retirement goals.

Is It Worth Investing in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TDS is 0.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) is $26.33, which is $7.68 above the current market price. The public float for TDS is 90.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.31% of that float. On September 12, 2023, TDS’s average trading volume was 2.57M shares.

TDS’s Market Performance

TDS’s stock has seen a -17.56% decrease for the week, with a 2.44% rise in the past month and a 136.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.19% for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.41% for TDS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 61.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TDS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TDS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDS Trading at 33.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares surge +1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +112.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDS fell by -17.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.87. In addition, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. saw 68.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.79 for the present operating margin

+35.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stands at +1.15. The total capital return value is set at 1.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.61. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS), the company’s capital structure generated 82.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.10. Total debt to assets is 31.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.