Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, TPR stock has gone down by -5.82%, with a monthly decline of -8.45% and a quarterly plunge of -25.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for Tapestry Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.57% for TPR’s stock, with a -22.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) is above average at 8.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tapestry Inc. (TPR) is $47.68, which is $16.82 above the current market price. The public float for TPR is 226.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TPR on September 12, 2023 was 3.52M shares.

TPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) has decreased by -0.47 when compared to last closing price of 31.89.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-08-23 that While Tapestry’s acquisition of Capri Holdings makes sense on paper, numerous unquantifiable human factors will ultimately make or break its long-term success.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TPR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TPR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $59 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TPR Trading at -18.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPR fell by -5.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.44. In addition, Tapestry Inc. saw -16.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPR starting from Dadlani Manesh, who sale 1,582 shares at the price of $38.53 back on Dec 02. After this action, Dadlani Manesh now owns 39,375 shares of Tapestry Inc., valued at $60,954 using the latest closing price.

Dadlani Manesh, the VP, Controller and PAO of Tapestry Inc., sale 2,005 shares at $36.81 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Dadlani Manesh is holding 33,681 shares at $73,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.70 for the present operating margin

+70.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tapestry Inc. stands at +14.05. Equity return is now at value 41.10, with 13.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tapestry Inc. (TPR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.