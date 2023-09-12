Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) has increased by 2.77 when compared to last closing price of 9.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-08-11 that The biggest question for the island’s companies—and broader economy— will be how long tourists might stay away.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) Right Now?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) by analysts is $9.88, which is $0.77 above the current market price. The public float for SHO is 205.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.87% of that float. On September 12, 2023, the average trading volume of SHO was 2.19M shares.

SHO’s Market Performance

SHO stock saw an increase of 3.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.22% and a quarterly increase of -12.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.98% for SHO’s stock, with a -6.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SHO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SHO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $10 based on the research report published on June 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHO Trading at -2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +2.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHO rose by +3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.93. In addition, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. saw -3.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+21.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stands at +9.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO), the company’s capital structure generated 39.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.52. Total debt to assets is 26.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.