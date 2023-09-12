Stitch Fix Inc.’s (SFIX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, SFIX stock has gone down by -11.15%, with a monthly decline of -10.31% and a quarterly plunge of -15.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.47% for Stitch Fix Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.83% for SFIX’s stock, with a -8.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SFIX is at 2.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SFIX is $4.42, which is $0.74 above the current market price. The public float for SFIX is 81.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.85% of that float. The average trading volume for SFIX on September 12, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

SFIX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) has plunged by -3.20 when compared to previous closing price of 3.91, but the company has seen a -11.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-11 that Stitch Fix (SFIX) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFIX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SFIX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SFIX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SFIX Trading at -9.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -7.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFIX fell by -12.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.96. In addition, Stitch Fix Inc. saw 21.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFIX starting from O’Connor Casey, who sale 9,262 shares at the price of $4.21 back on Jul 20. After this action, O’Connor Casey now owns 284,346 shares of Stitch Fix Inc., valued at $39,008 using the latest closing price.

Barkema Sarah, the Chief Accounting Officer of Stitch Fix Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Barkema Sarah is holding 65,903 shares at $49,963 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.98 for the present operating margin

+42.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stitch Fix Inc. stands at -9.99. The total capital return value is set at -33.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.59. Equity return is now at value -85.10, with -33.90 for asset returns.

Based on Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX), the company’s capital structure generated 52.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.55. Total debt to assets is 22.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 74.66 and the total asset turnover is 2.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.