Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by analysts is $127.55, which is $4.16 above the current market price. The public float for SPLK is 154.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.45% of that float. On September 12, 2023, the average trading volume of SPLK was 1.62M shares.

SPLK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) has decreased by -1.08 when compared to last closing price of 124.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.13% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-11 that STRL, SPLK and URBN made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on September 11, 2023.

SPLK’s Market Performance

SPLK’s stock has fallen by -1.13% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.76% and a quarterly rise of 20.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for Splunk Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.86% for SPLK’s stock, with a 26.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPLK stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for SPLK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SPLK in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $125 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPLK Trading at 14.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +24.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPLK fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.00. In addition, Splunk Inc. saw 42.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPLK starting from Steele Elisa, who sale 2,812 shares at the price of $120.00 back on Aug 30. After this action, Steele Elisa now owns 11,108 shares of Splunk Inc., valued at $337,440 using the latest closing price.

Steele Elisa, the Director of Splunk Inc., sale 3,050 shares at $112.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Steele Elisa is holding 13,920 shares at $341,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.33 for the present operating margin

+77.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Splunk Inc. stands at -7.60. The total capital return value is set at -7.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.20. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with -0.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.