Solowin Holdings (SWIN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -33.20 compared to its previous closing price of 4.91. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-23 that Solowin Holdings has filed proposed terms to raise $15 million in a U.S. IPO. The firm provides securities brokerage and related services to Chinese investors.

Is It Worth Investing in Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) is above average at 41.00x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SWIN is 12.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. The average trading volume of SWIN on September 12, 2023 was 9.44M shares.

SWIN’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -40.31% for SWIN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -40.31% for the last 200 days.

SWIN Trading at -40.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.25% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIN fell by -46.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Solowin Holdings saw -46.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Solowin Holdings (SWIN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.