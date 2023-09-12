Home  »  Companies   »  Solowin Holdings (SWIN) Shares Down Despite Recent...

Solowin Holdings (SWIN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -33.20 compared to its previous closing price of 4.91. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-23 that Solowin Holdings has filed proposed terms to raise $15 million in a U.S. IPO. The firm provides securities brokerage and related services to Chinese investors.

Is It Worth Investing in Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) is above average at 41.00x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The public float for SWIN is 12.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. The average trading volume of SWIN on September 12, 2023 was 9.44M shares.

SWIN’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -40.31% for SWIN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -40.31% for the last 200 days.

SWIN Trading at -40.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.25% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIN fell by -46.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Solowin Holdings saw -46.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Solowin Holdings (SWIN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Stock: A Value Analysis

September 12, 2023 No Comments

The price-to-earnings ratio for MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) is 29.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MET is 1.09.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​