SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.26 in comparison to its previous close of 148.26, however, the company has experienced a -6.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-07 that Many renewable energy stocks have been trading sideways over the past couple of years. Indeed, that may surprise some investors, considering the initial excitement around this sector and announced government stimulus for green energy.

Is It Worth Investing in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Right Now?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is $283.64, which is $140.2 above the current market price. The public float for SEDG is 56.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEDG on September 12, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

SEDG’s Market Performance

The stock of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has seen a -6.22% decrease in the past week, with a -14.03% drop in the past month, and a -46.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.37% for SEDG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.15% for SEDG’s stock, with a -45.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEDG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEDG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SEDG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEDG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $181 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SEDG Trading at -27.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -14.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEDG fell by -6.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.22. In addition, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. saw -46.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEDG starting from Faier Ronen, who purchase 875 shares at the price of $180.10 back on Aug 09. After this action, Faier Ronen now owns 73,414 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., valued at $157,588 using the latest closing price.

Adest Meir, the VP, Core Technologies of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., sale 300 shares at $302.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Adest Meir is holding 126,624 shares at $90,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEDG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.31 for the present operating margin

+27.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 11.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.83. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG), the company’s capital structure generated 33.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.26. Total debt to assets is 17.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.