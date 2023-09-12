SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SMRT is 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SMRT is $4.91, which is $2.11 above the current price. The public float for SMRT is 159.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMRT on September 12, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SMRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) has decreased by -8.79 when compared to last closing price of 3.07.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Start Time: 12:30 January 1, 0000 1:05 PM ET SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 08, 2023, 12:30 PM ET Company Participants Lucas Haldeman – Chairman and CEO Hiroshi Okamoto – CFO Brian Ruttenbur – SVP, IR Conference Call Participants Sidney Ho – Deutsche Bank Ryan Tomasello – KBW Erik Woodring – Morgan Stanley Tom White – D.A. Davidson Brett Knoblauch – Cantor Fitzgerald Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to the SmartRent Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

SMRT’s Market Performance

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) has experienced a -15.66% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.91% drop in the past month, and a -17.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.28% for SMRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.31% for SMRT’s stock, with a -5.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMRT stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for SMRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SMRT in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $6 based on the research report published on August 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SMRT Trading at -22.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares sank -17.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMRT fell by -15.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.32. In addition, SmartRent Inc. saw 15.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMRT starting from DeRose-Wilson Isaiah, who sale 65,067 shares at the price of $3.23 back on Jun 16. After this action, DeRose-Wilson Isaiah now owns 5,339 shares of SmartRent Inc., valued at $210,492 using the latest closing price.

DeRose-Wilson Isaiah, the Chief Technology Officer of SmartRent Inc., sale 2,851 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that DeRose-Wilson Isaiah is holding 70,406 shares at $9,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.91 for the present operating margin

+0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for SmartRent Inc. stands at -57.40. The total capital return value is set at -24.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.68. Equity return is now at value -19.60, with -13.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.