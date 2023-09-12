SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for SKYX is at 3.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SKYX is $5.00, which is $5.03 above the current market price. The public float for SKYX is 49.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.53% of that float. The average trading volume for SKYX on September 12, 2023 was 344.78K shares.

SKYX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) has jumped by 17.99 compared to previous close of 1.39. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-11 that SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 9, 2023 10:30 AM ET Company Participants Rani Kohen – Executive Chairman John Campi – CEO Steve Schmidt – President Marc Boisseau – CFO Operator Good day, and welcome to the SKYX Platforms Corp. Investor Update Call. Today’s webinar is being recorded.

SKYX’s Market Performance

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) has seen a -2.96% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.21% decline in the past month and a -48.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.29% for SKYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.28% for SKYX’s stock, with a -41.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKYX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SKYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKYX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $15 based on the research report published on July 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SKYX Trading at -21.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.24%, as shares sank -20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYX fell by -2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7483. In addition, SKYX Platforms Corp. saw -34.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-83146.53 for the present operating margin

-2139.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for SKYX Platforms Corp. stands at -84539.95. The total capital return value is set at -116.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -127.48. Equity return is now at value -248.00, with -55.90 for asset returns.

Based on SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX), the company’s capital structure generated 374.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.94. Total debt to assets is 70.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 349.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 556.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.