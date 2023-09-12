Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.57 in relation to its previous close of 0.14. However, the company has experienced a 5.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-12 that Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) has announced an agreement with HEO (USA), a subsidiary of HEO, an Australian space technology company specializing in non-Earth imaging (NEI) and in-orbit satellite inspection services. The Space and Defense-as-a-Service satellite company said the contract will see Sidus Space incorporate HEO’s Holmes Imager as a hosted payload on the second set of LizzieSat missions, scheduled for launch in the second quarter of 2024, in conjunction with a monthly data services agreement.

Is It Worth Investing in Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -1.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) is $0.65, The public float for SIDU is 61.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SIDU on September 12, 2023 was 4.53M shares.

SIDU’s Market Performance

SIDU’s stock has seen a 5.26% increase for the week, with a -0.07% drop in the past month and a -24.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.05% for Sidus Space Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.86% for SIDU’s stock, with a -72.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SIDU Trading at -7.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares sank -0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIDU rose by +4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1422. In addition, Sidus Space Inc. saw -86.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIDU starting from Craig Carol Marlene, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $0.23 back on May 17. After this action, Craig Carol Marlene now owns 500,000 shares of Sidus Space Inc., valued at $115,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIDU

Equity return is now at value -200.90, with -107.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.