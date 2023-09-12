Should You Invest in T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TTOO is at 0.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TTOO is $0.15, The public float for TTOO is 283.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.49% of that float. The average trading volume for TTOO on September 12, 2023 was 110.11M shares.

TTOO) stock’s latest price update

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -14.11 in relation to its previous close of 0.30. However, the company has experienced a -25.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-11 that In early August, I wrote about how shares of T2 Biosciences (NASDAQ: TTOO ) could rise to $1 or more in a short-term frenzy. Meme investors had singled out the stock, and heavy options trading meant shares were at risk of getting squeezed.

TTOO’s Market Performance

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) has experienced a -25.54% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.33% drop in the past month, and a 269.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 25.41% for TTOO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.78% for TTOO’s stock, with a -61.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTOO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for TTOO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TTOO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.40 based on the research report published on January 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TTOO Trading at 3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.86%, as shares sank -22.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +272.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTOO fell by -25.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3957. In addition, T2 Biosystems Inc. saw -81.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTOO starting from Gibbs Michael Terrence, who sale 239 shares at the price of $0.48 back on Mar 28. After this action, Gibbs Michael Terrence now owns 6,612 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc., valued at $115 using the latest closing price.

Sperzel John J III, the Chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems Inc., sale 2,898 shares at $0.59 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Sperzel John J III is holding 17,329 shares at $1,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTOO

Equity return is now at value 132.20, with -140.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.