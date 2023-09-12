Should You Invest in ING Groep N.V. (ING) Now?

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ING is at 1.60.

The public float for ING is 3.58B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume for ING on September 12, 2023 was 2.46M shares.

ING) stock’s latest price update

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING)’s stock price has plunge by 0.54relation to previous closing price of 13.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.04% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-01 that Higher Eurozone base rates and stable levels of bad debt have landed ING in a sweet spot after years of chronically low earnings. The bank is now generating a strong double-digit return on tangible equity yet the market continues to price these shares below tangible book value. A return to the levels of earnings power seen in the past decade is something to consider, but even so these shares would remain inexpensive.

ING’s Market Performance

ING Groep N.V. (ING) has seen a -0.04% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.25% decline in the past month and a 6.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.23% for ING. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.79% for ING’s stock, with a 5.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ING Trading at -2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares sank -3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.08. In addition, ING Groep N.V. saw 13.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ING Groep N.V. (ING) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.