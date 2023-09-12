Should You Invest in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Now?

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for XOM is at 1.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for XOM is $121.45, which is $8.57 above the current market price. The public float for XOM is 4.00B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume for XOM on September 12, 2023 was 15.60M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

XOM) stock’s latest price update

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM)’s stock price has decreased by -1.25 compared to its previous closing price of 115.61. However, the company has seen a 0.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-10 that Oil prices expected to remain high in 2023 due to voluntary production cuts in Saudi Arabia and Russia, leading to an oil deficit. Demand for oil set to rise in countries excluding China, US, and EU, with China’s demand expected to grow steadily throughout 2023. Gas demand expected to decline due to lower gas consumption in the manufacturing industry and lower demand for pumping gas into storage.

XOM’s Market Performance

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has seen a 0.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.67% gain in the past month and a 6.30% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for XOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.43% for XOM’s stock, with a 4.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XOM stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for XOM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XOM in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $105 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XOM Trading at 6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOM rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.49. In addition, Exxon Mobil Corporation saw 3.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOM starting from Talley Darrin L, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $115.00 back on Sep 05. After this action, Talley Darrin L now owns 27,772 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation, valued at $172,500 using the latest closing price.

UBBEN JEFFREY W, the Director of Exxon Mobil Corporation, purchase 192,000 shares at $106.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that UBBEN JEFFREY W is holding 1,827,000 shares at $20,437,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.35 for the present operating margin

+25.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exxon Mobil Corporation stands at +13.92. The total capital return value is set at 27.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.46. Equity return is now at value 26.60, with 14.10 for asset returns.

Based on Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), the company’s capital structure generated 24.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.39. Total debt to assets is 12.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.