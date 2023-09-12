Should You Invest in Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Now?

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FANG is at 2.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FANG is $173.69, which is $21.66 above the current market price. The public float for FANG is 177.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.68% of that float. The average trading volume for FANG on September 12, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

FANG) stock’s latest price update

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG)’s stock price has plunge by -2.22relation to previous closing price of 156.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.36% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-11 that Diamondback Energy Inc. FANG, +0.75% stock was up 0.8% in premarket trades on Monday after the company said it would get a $500 million payment and retain a 30% equity interest as part of the formation of a new joint venture entity, Deep Blue Midland Basin LLC, with Five Point Energy LLC, a private-equity firm. Diamond Back and Five Point will also contribute an additional $500 million for future growth and acquisitions by Deep Blue Midland.

FANG’s Market Performance

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) has seen a -1.36% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.91% gain in the past month and a 15.33% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for FANG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.27% for FANG’s stock, with a 10.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FANG stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for FANG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FANG in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $154 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FANG Trading at 5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.79. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc. saw 13.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from WEST STEVEN E, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $150.65 back on Aug 10. After this action, WEST STEVEN E now owns 5,100 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc., valued at $1,205,181 using the latest closing price.

Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, the President & CFO of Diamondback Energy Inc., sale 9,000 shares at $148.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes is holding 155,980 shares at $1,340,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.63 for the present operating margin

+70.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamondback Energy Inc. stands at +45.05. The total capital return value is set at 30.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.73. Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG), the company’s capital structure generated 42.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.83. Total debt to assets is 24.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.