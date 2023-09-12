Should You Invest in Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR) Now?

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BETR is at 1.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BETR is 5.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.86% of that float. The average trading volume for BETR on September 12, 2023 was 6.69M shares.

BETR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) has surged by 9.67 when compared to previous closing price of 0.58, but the company has seen a -20.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2023-08-31 that Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ: BETR) stock price has been in a freefall in the past few days as demand for the mortgage company slumped. The shares plunged to a low of $0.80 this week and has now popped by over 10% in the premarket.

BETR’s Market Performance

BETR’s stock has fallen by -20.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -98.41% and a quarterly drop of -93.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 27.99% for Better Home & Finance Holding Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -94.66% for BETR’s stock, with a -94.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BETR Trading at -96.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.38%, as shares sank -98.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -93.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BETR fell by -20.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.2492. In addition, Better Home & Finance Holding Company saw -93.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BETR

The total capital return value is set at -6.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.37. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.