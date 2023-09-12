Should You Invest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AEHL is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AEHL is $168.00, The public float for AEHL is 9.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.86% of that float. The average trading volume for AEHL on September 12, 2023 was 209.76K shares.

AEHL) stock’s latest price update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL)’s stock price has decreased by -6.36 compared to its previous closing price of 0.36. However, the company has seen a -11.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-07 that Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL ) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants David Rudnick – IR Weilai Zhang – CEO Edmund Hen – CFO Conference Call Participants Daron Evans – PoC Capital Jeff Con – private investor Operator Good day, and welcome to the Envelope Enterprise Holdings Second Half and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

AEHL’s Market Performance

AEHL’s stock has fallen by -11.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -59.05% and a quarterly drop of -62.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.76% for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -36.45% for AEHL stock, with a simple moving average of -60.13% for the last 200 days.

AEHL Trading at -46.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.13%, as shares sank -58.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHL fell by -14.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5112. In addition, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited saw -42.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.96 for the present operating margin

+9.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stands at -3.47. The total capital return value is set at -10.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.13. Equity return is now at value -162.70, with -38.40 for asset returns.

Based on Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL), the company’s capital structure generated 1,007.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.97. Total debt to assets is 9.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 853.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.