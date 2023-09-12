Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) has surged by 0.19 when compared to previous closing price of 37.10, but the company has seen a -2.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-24 that Sensata (ST) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) is above average at 14.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) is $53.08, which is $14.19 above the current market price. The public float for ST is 151.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ST on September 12, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

ST’s Market Performance

ST’s stock has seen a -2.18% decrease for the week, with a -7.77% drop in the past month and a -15.18% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for Sensata Technologies Holding plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.03% for ST stock, with a simple moving average of -16.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ST stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ST by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ST in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $55 based on the research report published on February 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ST Trading at -10.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -5.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ST fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.84. In addition, Sensata Technologies Holding plc saw -7.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ST starting from ZIDE STEPHEN M, who sale 10,108 shares at the price of $41.08 back on May 18. After this action, ZIDE STEPHEN M now owns 26,368 shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc, valued at $415,271 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan Martha N., the Director of Sensata Technologies Holding plc, sale 11,700 shares at $41.27 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Sullivan Martha N. is holding 201,268 shares at $482,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.78 for the present operating margin

+29.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sensata Technologies Holding plc stands at +7.62. The total capital return value is set at 8.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.29. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST), the company’s capital structure generated 137.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.93. Total debt to assets is 48.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.