Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SATX is 0.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SATX is 34.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SATX on September 12, 2023 was 908.84K shares.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.47 compared to its previous closing price of 0.72. However, the company has seen a gain of 28.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-02-27 that The justification for SatixFy’s stock price move depends on a lot of unknowns.

SATX’s Market Performance

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) has seen a 28.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 155.95% gain in the past month and a 71.96% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.92% for SATX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 64.07% for SATX’s stock, with a -76.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SATX Trading at 92.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.25%, as shares surge +145.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATX rose by +28.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5056. In addition, Satixfy Communications Ltd. saw -89.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SATX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-325.55 for the present operating margin

+46.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Satixfy Communications Ltd. stands at -3743.54. The total capital return value is set at -33.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -381.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.