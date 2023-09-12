Rollins Inc. (ROL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ROL is 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ROL is $45.33, which is $9.21 above the current price. The public float for ROL is 242.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROL on September 12, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

ROL) stock’s latest price update

Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL)’s stock price has plunge by 0.03relation to previous closing price of 36.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.26% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) (“Rollins” or the “Company”), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, today announced that Rollins Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kenneth Krause will present at the following conference: Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, CA, September 12 th, 2023, from 11:45 a.m.

ROL’s Market Performance

Rollins Inc. (ROL) has seen a -8.26% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.41% decline in the past month and a -11.47% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for ROL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.44% for ROL’s stock, with a -7.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ROL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ROL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $49 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROL Trading at -12.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -11.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROL fell by -8.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.20. In addition, Rollins Inc. saw -1.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROL starting from LOR INC, who sale 44,509,814 shares at the price of $34.39 back on Sep 11. After this action, LOR INC now owns 164,581,449 shares of Rollins Inc., valued at $1,530,581,229 using the latest closing price.

Gary W. Rollins Voting Trust U, the 10% Owner of Rollins Inc., sale 44,509,814 shares at $34.39 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Gary W. Rollins Voting Trust U is holding 164,581,449 shares at $1,530,581,229 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.30 for the present operating margin

+48.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rollins Inc. stands at +13.67. The total capital return value is set at 31.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.47. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 17.60 for asset returns.

Based on Rollins Inc. (ROL), the company’s capital structure generated 26.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.97. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rollins Inc. (ROL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.