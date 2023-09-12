Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (RENB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RENB is 0.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RENB is 23.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RENB on September 12, 2023 was 971.94K shares.

RENB stock's latest price update

The stock price of Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB) has jumped by 12.50 compared to previous close of 3.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2022-06-01 that Enochian Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares are trading lower Wednesday after Hindenburg Research issued a bearish report on the company. Last week, federal prosecutors announced the arrest of two men being charged in a “murder-for-hire” conspiracy, which resulted in the.

RENB’s Market Performance

RENB’s stock has risen by 10.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 143.24% and a quarterly rise of 391.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.71% for Renovaro Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 50.38% for RENB’s stock, with a 209.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RENB Trading at 167.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.28% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.32%, as shares surge +130.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +800.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENB rose by +10.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, Renovaro Biosciences Inc. saw 249.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RENB

The total capital return value is set at -17.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.30. Equity return is now at value -154.70, with -130.70 for asset returns.

Based on Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (RENB), the company’s capital structure generated 9.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.81. Total debt to assets is 8.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.99.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (RENB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.