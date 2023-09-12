Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, RDFN stock has gone down by -1.18%, with a monthly decline of -11.44% and a quarterly plunge of -13.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.30% for Redfin Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.83% for RDFN’s stock, with a 3.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RDFN is also noteworthy at 2.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RDFN is $9.13, which is -$0.23 below than the current price. The public float for RDFN is 108.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.69% of that float. The average trading volume of RDFN on September 12, 2023 was 3.67M shares.

RDFN) stock’s latest price update

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.81 in relation to its previous close of 9.25. However, the company has experienced a -1.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-06 that Housing market crash fears are on the rise again. Sure, despite the big jump in interest rates, housing has stayed fairly resilient, thanks to scarce inventory.

RDFN Trading at -23.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -9.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.20. In addition, Redfin Corporation saw 116.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDFN starting from Kappus Anthony Ray, who sale 23,237 shares at the price of $9.02 back on Aug 30. After this action, Kappus Anthony Ray now owns 15,477 shares of Redfin Corporation, valued at $209,551 using the latest closing price.

Frey Bridget, the Chief Technology Officer of Redfin Corporation, sale 15,000 shares at $10.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Frey Bridget is holding 412,921 shares at $152,968 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.03 for the present operating margin

+12.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redfin Corporation stands at -14.06. The total capital return value is set at -19.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.63. Equity return is now at value -479.00, with -15.40 for asset returns.

Based on Redfin Corporation (RDFN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,298.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.85. Total debt to assets is 85.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,744.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6,901.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Redfin Corporation (RDFN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.