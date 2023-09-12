RB Global Inc.’s (RBA) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of RB Global Inc. (RBA) has gone up by 6.67% for the week, with a 14.86% rise in the past month and a 20.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.00% for RBA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.82% for RBA’s stock, with a 15.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RB Global Inc. (NYSE: RBA) Right Now?

RB Global Inc. (NYSE: RBA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RBA is at 0.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for RBA is $72.33, which is $4.73 above the current market price. The public float for RBA is 180.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.80% of that float. The average trading volume for RBA on September 12, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

RBA) stock’s latest price update

RB Global Inc. (NYSE: RBA)’s stock price has plunge by 0.42relation to previous closing price of 66.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.67% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-05 that RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Sameer Rathod – Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence Jim Kessler – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Steve Hansen – Raymond James Michael Doumet – Scotiabank Sabahat Khan – RBC Capital Markets John Healy – Northcoast Research Michael Feniger – Bank of America Gary Prestopino – Barrington Research Maxim Sytchev – National Bank Financial Kevin Condon – Baird Larry De Maria – William Blair Operator Good afternoon. My name is Chris, and I will be your conference operator today.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RBA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RBA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $75 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RBA Trading at 9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +14.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBA rose by +6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.49. In addition, RB Global Inc. saw 17.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBA starting from Watt Darren Jeffrey, who sale 262 shares at the price of $62.41 back on Sep 01. After this action, Watt Darren Jeffrey now owns 1,967 shares of RB Global Inc., valued at $16,351 using the latest closing price.

Cash Megan Anne, the Principal Fin. & Acctg Officer of RB Global Inc., sale 13,596 shares at $61.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Cash Megan Anne is holding 0 shares at $839,961 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.46 for the present operating margin

+49.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for RB Global Inc. stands at +18.44. The total capital return value is set at 12.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.00. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on RB Global Inc. (RBA), the company’s capital structure generated 58.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.79. Total debt to assets is 26.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RB Global Inc. (RBA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.