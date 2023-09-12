Qudian Inc. (QD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 1.73. However, the company has seen a fall of -26.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2022-07-19 that Here’s what you need to know about buying penny stocks on July 19th The post What to Know About Buying Penny Stocks on July 19th appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Right Now?

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for QD is at 0.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for QD is $7.21, The public float for QD is 145.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.00% of that float. The average trading volume for QD on September 12, 2023 was 889.73K shares.

QD’s Market Performance

QD stock saw a decrease of -26.71% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -27.64% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.65% for Qudian Inc. (QD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.63% for QD’s stock, with a 15.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QD Trading at -23.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.26%, as shares sank -26.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QD fell by -27.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2155. In addition, Qudian Inc. saw 79.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.31 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qudian Inc. stands at -58.88. The total capital return value is set at -1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.78. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Qudian Inc. (QD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.25. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -19.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qudian Inc. (QD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.