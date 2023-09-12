Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Prime Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: PRME) has increased by 11.88 when compared to last closing price of 11.36.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-07-25 that Cathie Wood has positions in several leading genomic medicine companies. Prime Medicine and Ginkgo Bioworks could be two of her fund’s biggest winners in the years to come.

Is It Worth Investing in Prime Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: PRME) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) by analysts is $22.17, which is $9.29 above the current market price. The public float for PRME is 66.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.65% of that float. On September 12, 2023, the average trading volume of PRME was 388.88K shares.

PRME’s Market Performance

The stock of Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) has seen a -0.55% decrease in the past week, with a 4.78% rise in the past month, and a -12.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.41% for PRME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.54% for PRME’s stock, with a -15.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRME stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for PRME by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRME in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $24 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRME Trading at -6.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.23%, as shares surge +8.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRME fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.45. In addition, Prime Medicine Inc. saw -31.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRME starting from GV 2019 GP, L.L.C., who sale 19,003 shares at the price of $14.97 back on Jun 21. After this action, GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. now owns 0 shares of Prime Medicine Inc., valued at $284,496 using the latest closing price.

GV 2019 GP, L.L.C., the 10% Owner of Prime Medicine Inc., sale 37,405 shares at $15.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. is holding 0 shares at $563,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRME

The total capital return value is set at -39.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.30. Equity return is now at value -103.30, with -53.90 for asset returns.

Based on Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME), the company’s capital structure generated 9.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.33. Total debt to assets is 6.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.94.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.