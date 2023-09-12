Precipio Inc. (PRPO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Precipio Inc. (PRPO) by analysts is $2.00, which is $1.72 above the current market price. The public float for PRPO is 26.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. On September 12, 2023, the average trading volume of PRPO was 169.09K shares.

PRPO) stock’s latest price update

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -16.17 compared to its previous closing price of 0.34. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-17 that Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 17, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Ilan Danieli – CEO Conference Call Participants Operator Welcome to the Precipio Second Quarter 2023 Shareholder Update Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode.

PRPO’s Market Performance

PRPO’s stock has fallen by -14.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.24% and a quarterly drop of -40.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.28% for Precipio Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.39% for PRPO’s stock, with a -51.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PRPO Trading at -19.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares sank -21.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRPO fell by -14.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3529. In addition, Precipio Inc. saw -48.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRPO starting from SANDBERG RICHARD A, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.78 back on Jan 20. After this action, SANDBERG RICHARD A now owns 40,846 shares of Precipio Inc., valued at $15,530 using the latest closing price.

DANIELI ILAN, the Chief Executive Officer of Precipio Inc., purchase 16,500 shares at $0.60 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that DANIELI ILAN is holding 57,046 shares at $9,857 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.96 for the present operating margin

+26.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Precipio Inc. stands at -129.65. The total capital return value is set at -58.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.21. Equity return is now at value -68.90, with -51.40 for asset returns.

Based on Precipio Inc. (PRPO), the company’s capital structure generated 8.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.87. Total debt to assets is 6.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, Precipio Inc. (PRPO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.